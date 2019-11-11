This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 8, 2019.

For the news, we covered the Mansfield town council election results, a UConn professor being honored at the Annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame Ceremony, residents of Mansfield apartments losing power last Friday, and food insecurity programs at UConn, produced by UCTV News Director Luke Hajdasz.

Our featured news package this week covers the protest for reproductive rights outside Rome Ballroom on October 30th. Reporter Grace McFadden had the full story.

News Director Kara Murray sat in the studio with us to talk about her show on WHUS FM, music, and her job as news director.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Grace McFadden.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

