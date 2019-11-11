November 6th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 175 Ron’s Rant: Tour of California canceled for 2020! On a positive side: The Elections! Fran runs to the polls, It’s a tradition. NYC City Council approves Master plan to add protective bike and bus lanes. 1.7 Billion dollar plan. Julie Briskman wins election. Remember she was the one who got in trouble for flipping off the Trump Motorcade. Maintenance minute: Time for a new bike? Which one do I get. Pedlinron goes over the different types of bikes available. Which one suits you? Content: Dr Rachel McKinnon, Transgender Cyclist. Ron and Fran talk about Transgender athletes and the controversy that it sometimes creates. Diabetes and cycling. Are you a Biker or a Cyclist? The Calendar.

