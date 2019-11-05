Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.
Brittany Howard — History Repeats; He Loves Me; Say High
Claud — Want To; Wish You Were Gay; Miss You
Electric Guest — More; Freestyle; Dollar
Foals — The Runner; Black Bull; Into The Surf
Japanese Wallpaper — Imaginary Friends; Cocoon; Fooling Around
Lolo Zouai — Blue; Caffeine; Moi
Longwave — If We Ever Live Forever; 1X1 (Disorder); Dreamers Float Away
Sampa the Great — Freedom; Final Form; Diamond In The Rough
Skegss — Up In The Clouds; Transaction; Paradise
