On Saturday, October 19, UConn welcomed the Brooklyn-based R&B group Phony Ppl as part of WHUS’s annual fall concert Mischief After Dark.

Held in the Student Union Ballroom, the night kicked off with performances from the two opening acts, JR Specs and Khadija Lisa. The audience was entertained in between sets thanks to music spun by the WHUS Staff and a massive duck-duck-goose game.

Rooted in R&B and hip-hop, Phony Ppl was formed in 2008 and consists of vocalist Elbee Thrie, keyboardist Aja Grant, bassist Bari Bass, guitarist Elijah Rawk, and drummer Matthew Byas. They performed songs from their two albums, Yesterday’s Tomorrow (2015) and mō’zā-ik (2018), celebrating the latter’s one-year anniversary that day.

All photos taken by Mike McClellan and Rita Plante.