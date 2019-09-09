Today we checked in with Ron who is mostly well, and is trying to dial in his thyroid dose. We are still waiting to see if his thyroiditis was chronic, genetic and set off by the Lyme, or if it was an acute thyroiditis caused by the Lyme which will ultimately resolve. We’ll only know if his thyroid medicine dose gradually appears to be too much, and we’ll dial it back.

CBD is continuing to impress me! I am sleeping better, feeling cheerier, and feeling better during exercise. We also had a caller who wanted us to discuss the caveats of cannabis, so we did: genetically it may not be for you, and any substance you use can be problematic if it doesn’t work for you. I also talked about candida, athlete’s foot and toenail fungus, how it occurs and how to treat it.