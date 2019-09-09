This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 6, 2019.

For the news, we covered the recent changes made to UConn’s bus routes, the renovations done at Whitney Dining Hall, a new program at Jorgensen that offers free tickets to students, and the removal of the Webster Bank ATMs from campus.

There were no featured news packages this week.

News director Kara Murray sat in the studio with us to talk about being a WHUS board member, her new radio show, and hats.

This episode was hosted by Ally Urban and produced by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

