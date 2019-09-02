Today I found out that Whole Foods CEO John Mackey is not a huge fan of pseudo-meat products. There were some ingredients of vegan “hamburgers”, and some are better than others. They might have beans and vegetables, or they may have refined coconut oil and GMO canola oil. If you’re vegan, probably better to make your own, or get a brand with really clean ingredients! (Do you have a fave?)

Also talked about CBD (cannabidiol) for athletic peformance. Floyd’s of Leadville was at the Farm to Fork Fondo PA Dutch and they’re marketing all sorts of products for athletes. I think CBD is helping me to be less anxious and more present! Good ol’ Cannabis. They often come in GUMMIES, so I discuss the pros and cons of getting your nutrition in a gummy. (TBH I like it!)