This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on August 30, 2019.

For the news, we covered the class of 2023 being the most diverse in UConn history, a new student account program offered at the Bookstore, a section of the Bookstore that was transformed into an Urban Outfitters, and a $2.25 million grant that UConn was awarded to support a new program called Environment Corps.

Our featured news package covers the opening of the new Student Recreation Center, produced by WHUS Correspondent Shira Tall.

UCTV’s assistant general manager Sophia Pelletier sat in the studio with us to talk about senior year of college, her job at UCTV, and her favorite buildings on campus.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

