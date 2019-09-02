August 28th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 167

Ron’s Rant: Why can’t people be more patient with cyclists. Returning for Amish country Farm to Fork Fondo, Ron and Grand comment on how much more patient motorists are due to the high number of horse and buggies.

On a positive side: Roan and Fran talk about meeting Floyd Landis and Dave Zabriskie. The Maintenance Minute: Commuting on your bike? How about a pool noodle to keep the cars away? Content: Guest Mike Nugent form NERAC Earth Cycling Club talks about the upcoming gravel grinder in Ashford and other things cycling. Events Calendar.