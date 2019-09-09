September 4th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 168

Ron’s Rant: Bicycles, Sidewalks and pedestrians. Yes they are back and the University of Connecticut campus is filled with students riding their bicycles on the sidewalk at high speed. On a positive side: The Hop River trail and the new bridge is open! The Maintenance Minute: How much and how often should I clean my chain? Is it possible to over lean your chain? Content: More Vuelta Espania. Highlights and discussion. Stage 11. Big gap after the Stage 10 ITT. Cycling Good health and life expectancy. Lots of input from Fran on the medical side. Are you a weekend warrior and a sit down office jockey during the week? UCI reports on the appeal of road cycling. Events Calendar.