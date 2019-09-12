Involvement Fair 2019 invites students to participate in new clubs

By Kara Murray

Despite being cloudy and overcast for most of the day, Fairfield Way was packed with UConn students for the Fall 2019 Involvement Fair on Monday. Over 500 clubs and organizations set up tables and handed out flyers to prospective members.

While the fair was originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, a tornado warning caused it to be pushed to the following Monday. But the change of date didn’t decrease the amount of students who came out to look for new clubs and activities to join for the school year.

A list of all the active clubs and organizations at UConn, as well as their contact information, can be found on the UConntact website.

All photos taken by Kara Murray. Be sure to click on them to view them in their best quality.