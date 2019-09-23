This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 20, 2019.

For the news, we covered Webster Bank declining to renew their contract with UConn, the Climate Strike happening on Fairfield Way, ITS expanding their wireless coverage in outdoor areas, and a Sports Analytic Symposium hosted by UConn next month.

Our featured news package covers the removal of the swing tree by Mirror Lake, produced by UCTV reporter Regan Schiappa.

UConn student Celeste Padua sat in the studio with us to talk about her band, Charli XCX, and getting glasses.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Maria Shah.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

