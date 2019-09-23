PHOOEY. I did a dance video that included jumping, and sprained my knee. Now, with all that great fitness I got over the summer, I have to back off on my exercise. I can do light spinning and swimming. I’m also going to the chiropractor and acupuncturist, taking natural anti-inflammatories and stuff to rebuild my ligaments, and (hopefully) getting more rest! I got into specifics on that.

I also talked about vaping today. I don’t even think the jury is out; there’s just too many health risks for me to recommend it. And it doesn’t matter if you’re vaping tobacco or cannabis; if you inhale oil, you risk getting lipoid pneumonia. Some people are dying of lipoid pneumonia from vaping. If you inhale oil, and then your lungs become inflamed, it’s a vicious cycle of the body mounting an inflammatory response and you not being able to breathe it out! So, people, quit vaping.