September 18th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 170

Ron’s Rant: What’s your excuse? Accountability. Why can’t you ride your bike or give yourself an hour for your health? How about commuting to work on your bike? On a positive side: The Hopewell House Bike & Bed in Strasburg VA. Shout out to friends Kevin and Alice, the gracious hosts from our Farm to Fork Fondo in the Shenandoah Vally. Mechanical minute: When was the last time you had your derailleur hanger checked and aligned? Park Tool DAG-2.2 Derailleur Hanger Alignment Gauge Content: Vuelta wrap up. Great information from the world of women’s bicycle racing California gets it. Cyclocross tips and tricks. Word from the bicycle retail world.  Events calendar. 

