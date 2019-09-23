Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.

1. (Sandy) Alex G – Hope; Southern Sky; Gretel

2. Caravan Palace – Miracle; Moonshine; Plume

3. Joyero – Dogs; Steepest Stairs; Salt Mine

4. Luke Temple – Don’t Call Me Windy; Wounded Brightness; Taking Chances

5. Metronomy – Salted Caramel Ice Cream; Lately; Walking In The Dark

6. Pixies – Catfish Kate; Silver Bullet; Long Rider

7. Salami Rose Joe Louis – Octagonal Room; Cumulous Potion; Earth Creature

8. Surf Curse – Disco; Midnight Cowboy; Dead Ringers

9. Twin Peaks – Dance Through It; Ferry Song; Oh Mama