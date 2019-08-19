August 14th 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 165

Ron’s Rant: Cyclists that don’t participate in their local fundraising rides.

On a positive side: Florida Gets it! New statement from the Florida Highway Patrol reminding drivers to be aware of people on bicycles. The Maintenance Minute: Picking out that new bicycle. Advice on what you might be looking for as you assess your needs for cycling. Content: Guest: Dan Gerwin from the Steeplechase Bicycle Tour. Ron and Dan talk all about the upcoming local bicycle tour in it’s 28th year. Vuelta updates. Ron talks more about the Vuelta. Events Calendar.