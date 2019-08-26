August 21st 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 166

Ron’s Rant: It happened again, Ron and Fran talk about their latest encounter this past weekend with an ignorant motorist. Discussion on how to handle a situation like this in a calm and rational way. On a positive side: 28th annual SteepleChase bike tour was a big hit! Ron’s proposal to the town of Windham in regards to the Airline Trail. Maintenance Minute: Looking for worn parts and what to expect. Show content includes lots of discussion about the Veulta Espana. What to look for in this year’s event. Top Contenders. Trump tariffs about to hit home on the bicycle industry September 1st. December 15th extension does not include bicycles and accessories. Trump endorses American Bicycle Group, LiteSpeed. Events Calendar.