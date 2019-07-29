Update on Ron’s Lyme: turns out he has Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and is frankly hypothyroid! So, we prescribed him 50 mcg levothyroxine and will play with the dose to get it right. Then we discovered that he has a Lyme coinfection: babesiosis! He will be getting a week of atovaquone and azithromycin for that, and also other natural medicine.

I also talked about some basic things you can do to live longer. They’re things like keep your weight down, eat less food, don’t smoke, get exercise, get rest. Basic stuff that you know, but it bears repeating!