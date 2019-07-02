Today we mentioned that we feel sad that our president feels the need to have a very militarily-based event in Washington, DC, reminiscent of more authoritarian regimes, and that some of our military will have to staff this event instead of being home with their families. We are also very concerned that the price of insulin is skyrocketing to the point that insulin-dependent diabetics are dying from rationing their insulin. I think the goverment needs to step in and subsidize the cost of insulin, making it affordable or even no charge to all Type I diabetics.

We talked about all sorts of ways to be healthier on July 4! Sunscreen, marinating before grilling, natural insect repellent, hot dogs and hamburgers, produce, and having some exercise based activities at your gatherings, like games, walks, and dancing!