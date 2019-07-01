Ron’s Rant: Tics and Lyme disease. Positive Side: Get trip to the Mountain Laurels to see Connecticut’s State Flower in full bloom. Mechanical Minute: This week we talk about not bikes, but tics and how to keep them off you when riding your bike, especially in the woods. Show Content: Listener comment from Laina about bicycle commuting. Tour of Switzerland, and big preview on the Tour de France stages. Stage buy Stage review. Giant bicycle moves manufacturing to Taiwan to avoid Trump tariffs. Calendar.