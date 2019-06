Today I welcomed Kurt Beil, N.D., who practices in the Hudson Valley of New York and in Ridgefield, CT. His passion and area of research is in The Healing Power of Nature, our basic principle, specifically as it relates to being outdoors! He has done research on how being in nature lowers blood pressure, improves children’s vision, reduces stress, and improves hormonal function. Who knew, it’s scientifically better for you to be outdoors!