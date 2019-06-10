This episode of d’Archive features field recordings from the UConn Archives open house event which took place April 24, 2019. The open house was titled In a Manner of Speaking and sought to demonstrate the critical perspectives which archival collections contain. Archivists were interviewed about the materials they curated for the public opening from Railroad photography, to rare books collections, Maurice Sendak illustrations and UConn memorabilia. For more information on the collections highlighted, visit the UConn Archives or contact us: archives@uconn.edu

Logo by Melica Bloom