Boston Calling, a popular Boston-based music festival, celebrated its sixth year running this past Memorial Day weekend. Held in the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass., the festival attracted over 40,000 people and hosted more than 50 acts in its lineup.

Previously held twice a year in City Hall Plaza, the festival transitioned to just one and moved locations in 2016. These changes allowed for the addition of more musical stages and diverse acts, as well as stand-up comedy performers to the lineup.

This year’s festival boasted Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott and Tame Impala as its headliners, with performances from other well-known artists and bands such as Greta Van Fleet, Snail Mail, Anderson .Paak and Logic. Michael Che, Jenny Slate and Fred Armisen were among some of the popular comedians who were on the lineup this year as well.

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller

Photo: Bowen Keller