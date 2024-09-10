Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 411 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 411 September 4th 2024. Ron’s Rant: 24 % Really Anyone watching the Vuelta? And We are back to school. School Zone Accident Statistics On a positive side: Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross is coming! “Damned at the Dam”, 2024 The kickoff race to the project mayhem Cyclocross Series. And this Wednesday is the 2nd of CCAP Cyclocross Training races in Rocky Hill CT. And it’s the Vuelta! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: One by chain drop? Wolf tooth has the answer according to research: Content: Ron talks this week about back to school and accidents near the schools. Staggering information. Veulta race recap week two: Rest day yesterday: Stage 16 highlights. The Bicycle Industry. Events and Finishing Points.

