Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 458: Cholesterol and Muscle, Shilajit/Lithium Orotate, Health Not Weight Loss! Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked to Ron about his muscle building efforts, which are still taking a long time. We talked about how the cholesterol-lowering drug he took didn’t allow him to rebuild muscle, and may also have affected his nerves, He’s eating a lot of oats, and the beta-glucan in them can help to lower cholesterol; he’s also eating a lot of ground flaxseed to help to sweep extra cholesterol out. He’s looking forward to his next cholesterol test! We answered a question about shilajit and lithium orotate from a listener in India! I tried a pea-sized amount of shilajit for the first time live on the air, and it give me a mild rush! Then we went on to discuss my take on weight loss, and went through a Prevention article that is very much in line with my thinking, that weight loss, the numbers on the scale, and BMI are not nearly as important as more direct measures of health, like cholesterol, blood sugar, nutritional status, getting regular exercise and rest, and eating a healthy diet of whole fooods and avoiding processed, chemically laden foods and food intolerances. There are studies that really do bear out Healthy at Any Size!