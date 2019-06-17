June 12th Bicycle Talk

Ron’s Rand: “You People” Being judged by what other’s do. Positive Side: Farm to fork rondo season 2019! Shout out to local rider / Commuter. Maintenance Minute: Negotiating dirt roads and tricky sandy turns. Caller voices concerns of Bicycles racing on the Rail Trails. Ron agrees with caller. Good interaction.

Racing front Criterium du Dauphine. Chris Froome crashes out and update on the TDF. Further exploration of Vermont’s Utility Friendly E-Bike program. Britney Spears and other famous people on bikes. Next week Ron interviews Marginal Groans podcast creators Jeremy and Jed. Events.