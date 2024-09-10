Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 457: Chinese Herbs and Hypertension, Weight Loss Surgery and GLP-1s Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about going back to conservatively healing my meniscus, and talked about a Chinese formula that my acupuncturist gave me for hypertension, Tian Ma Gou Teng Yin. I have to drink it as tea, and it’s pretty good! It helps with blood pressure, migraines, headaches, tremors, and more! If you like at the Chinese indications, it helps to move liver blood out of places it shouldn’t be. When I was in ND school, my teacher told me that it was my right as a Jersey girl to have a sluggish liver. Oy! So this may help. Then I got into it about bariatric surgery and how those weight loss drugs work, like Ozempic, Wegovy, Victoza, and Trulicity, and benefits and risks. It may be the only way to weight loss for some! A lot of pratitioners of all kinds are encouraging people to use them as part of their weight loss strategy.