Bicycle Talk. Episode 410 August 26th 2024. Ron’s Rant: America has poured enough asphalt to build its sprawling auto-centric road network to cover the entire nation of the Netherlands. More on the Netherlands in the show. On a positive side: A whopping 183 U.S. cities have built enough bike-friendly streets that their residents just want more of them. Is yours one of them ? Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross is coming! “Damned at the Dam”, 2024 The kickoff race to the project mayhem Cyclocross Series. And this Wednesday begins the CCAP Cyclocross Training races in Rocky Hill CT. And it’s the Vuelta! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to return a chain back on to the front chainring without getting off the bike. Content: The Netherlands: Why is cycling so popular in the Netherlands? Beating the dead horse time: Reducing speeds is the answer: People for bikes: The organization advocates for policies and projects to make the U.S. a more bike-able nation. Veulta race recap week one: Rest day today: Events and Finishing Points.