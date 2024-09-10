Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 409 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 409 August 21st 2024. Ron’s Rant: Every year in California, more than 100 bicyclists lose their lives and over 10,000 are injured in accidents. It’s the speed stupid: Traffic calming is the answer. On a positive side: Speed Humps in Providence: “Car Kryptonite”. The 2024 Tour de France Femmes comes to an end! Katarzyna Niewiadoma STUNS Vollering on Alpe d’Huez. Trivia question, what was the closest mens TDF?Mechanical minute and cycling tips: This is time for a good will stories. Ron tells 4 stories that restores his faith in the human race. Content: Sad note: Community loss to area Cyclist and friend Beth Hankins. Ron talks about his latest discovery, Premium Textured Rubber Speed Hump . Brilliant and affordable to and town budget. Why automakers are lobbying 49 million dollars to make the roads faster. Recap. 2024 Steeple Chase Ride / Walk Saturday August 17th. Great weather. Ron addressees a trivia question presented at the beginning of the show. How do bike lanes decrease traffic and congestion? Events and Finishing Points.

