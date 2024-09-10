Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 456: Tooth Decay Prevention: Hydroxyapatite vs. Fluoride Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, it was all about the teeth: hydroxyapatite vs. fluoride toothpaste for your teeth. Which is better? In the end, they both protect teeth from decay, cavities, and sensitivity. But some people don’t want to go near fluoride because of possible toxicity. If kids swallow it, it can cause fluorosis and weakening of the teeth and bones. So, is hydroxyapatite just as effective? Listen and find out!