Radio Naturopath Episode 456: Tooth Decay Prevention: Hydroxyapatite vs. Fluoride

fluoride, hydroxyapatite, mouth rinse, mouthwash, dental floss, dental pick, water floss, MI paste, toothpaste, fluorosis, cavities, tooth decay
This week, it was all about the teeth: hydroxyapatite vs. fluoride toothpaste for your teeth. Which is better? In the end, they both protect teeth from decay, cavities, and sensitivity. But some people don’t want to go near fluoride because of possible toxicity. If kids swallow it, it can cause fluorosis and weakening of the teeth and bones. So, is hydroxyapatite just as effective? Listen and find out!
