June 5th Bicycle Talk

Ron’s Rant: Racing the group ride. Why are you trying to win a low key group ride? Maybe you need a time trial or a racing license? Positive side: Giro de Italia surprises. Chad Hagawas from Texas. Maintenance Minute: E-Bike care and maintenance. Ron talks about the 2019 Giro de Italia. Also talks about the Bicycle leadership Conference. Talk about retail sales. Sales of children bike in the US. How to grow your bike community. Ron talks about electronic tech and other tech on road bikes. How to grow cycling. Commuting stats. Events.