May 8th Bicycle Talk: Ron’s Rant of the Week: Consider Your Fellow Riders Stop and help with flat tires, cramps, and mechanicals. On a positive side: Team 26 finishes their ride to Pittsburg. The maintenance minute: GOOD RULES OF THUMB Ron talks about good rules to live by mechanically Show content: It’s May Bicycle Month. National Bike Challenge. League event schedule. Living longer riding your bike. Uber and Lyft strikes push bicycle commuting. How to support your employees riding their bikes to work. The Giro!

