By Kara Murray

Oozeball, UConn’s famous mud volleyball tournament, celebrated its 36th anniversary on April 27 as part of Spring Weekend. Over 300 teams played this year on the courts behind the North Campus Residence Halls, with games starting as early as 9 a.m. and going until 6 p.m.

Jeff Glazer of WHUS Sports was on the scene to interview the winners of the tournament, The Groot of All Evil, as well as the participants in the Staff vs. Student game and our very own WHUS employees Shira Tall, Kara Murray, Amanda Minicucci, Ally Urban, Bobby Bickley and Ryan Mahoney.

Filmed by Neel Razdan

