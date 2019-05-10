This episode features an overview of collection materials in the archives documenting the Black Student sit in of April 22, 1974 in the Wilbur Cross Library at UConn. This direct action came as a student response to several grievances regarding structural racism in higher education and locally in the Anthropology Department. In addition, the list of demands were incorporated into a broader student movement led by the Coalition regarding women’s issues and corporate ownership of the campus bookstore. This episode also features an interview conducted with the late Norman D. Stevens, Director of University Libraries Emeritus, who was the director of the UConn Library during the 1974 occupation. He passed away December 15, 2018.

To find out more about student activism on campus during this period, check out this excellent blog post by student archives assistant and PhD candidate Shaine Scarminach.

Also mentioned is the augmented reality app currently in development, Greenhouse Studios Husky ReView.

Featured Collections

Contact

Connecticut Daily Campus

Charters Audio Collection

University of Connecticut Photograph Collection

Logo by Melica Bloom