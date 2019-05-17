I had eaglemoon raes on again this week. She does hypnotherapy and also teaches people the Emotional Freedom Technique, known as EFT or just Tapping. It’s so simple and so powerful! It’s a system where you tap on several acupressure points while saying affirmations for things you want to change or transform in your body and your life. It can be really helpful! eaglemoon talked about it today, and then did two live tapping sessions where we invited the audience to tap along with us while we tapped about letting go as kids move on to the next phase in their lives, and also accepting transformation in our own lives. It was really great! Anyone can follow along with the podcast at anytime to get a sense of tapping and also to help with specific issues around transformation.