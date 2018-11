I just got back from the NHAND (New Hampshire Association of Naturopathic Doctors Conference) 2018, and as usual learned lots of stuff. Today I focused on Dr. Robin DiPasquale’s discussion of menopause: help from the gemmotherapies vaccinium, rosemary and dogwood; help for hot flashes; Dr. Thom’s discussion of holistic dentistry, including whether fluoride is good for you, disrupting plaque, and taking out amalgam fillings. Also, don’t just treat the thyroid, treat the adrenals!