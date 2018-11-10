I talked about a brief history of Halloween, how it was taken from the Celtic Pagan holiday of Samhain, the new year. On this day it was thought that the veils between the living and dead were the thinnest and you could communicate with your loved ones in the beyond. When the Christians came, in order to get more adherents, the Christians allowed the Pagans to incorporate their traditions into Christianity, and blended All Saints and All Souls Day with Halloween, the even of All Saints Day. The costumes and commercialization are, well, about making money. It’s celebrated this way here in the US and on the British isles.

Also, Halloween candy. Should you eat it? Ways to preserve your teeth if you indulge! And, we take on the topic of going to extremes: dieting, exercise, any sort of program.