This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 16, 2018.

For the news, we covered a retired UConn professor who died of a rare disease, hiring at UConn Dining Services, a new scholarship award for sports journalism and a new Sexuality Series for students at the university. We also covered the weather.

UConn soon-to-be graduate Zac Lane joined us in the studio to talk about plans after graduation, both fictional and real places to live and the serving size of a Pop-Tart.

This episode was hosted by Kara Murray and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.