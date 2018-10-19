This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 5, 2018.

For the news, we covered students protesting on Lockheed Martin University Day at Storrs, the loss of a cheaper option for mental health care for students, UConn’s sick swing tree getting treatment and the Undergraduate Student Government looking for two new positions.

Our featured news package covered a march to stand in solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford hosted by UConn students on Fairfield Way, reported by WHUS news correspondent Daniela Doncel.

UConnPIRG leaders Walter Dodson and Emily O’Hara joined us in the studio this week. We talked about the New Voter’s Project UConnPIRG is hosting with the midterm elections fast approaching.

This episode was hosted and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.