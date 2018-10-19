This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 28, 2018.

For the news, we covered the 15th Annual Mansfield Day Festival, UConn’s new director of undergraduate admissions, the new buslines on Storrs campus and brown water at South dining hall.

Our featured news package covered a forum on Hurricane Maria’s affect on Puerto Rican families in Connecticut a year later, reported by WHUS news correspondent Katherine Sypher.

UConn seniors Zhian Selevany and Daniela Doncel join us in the studio this week. We talked about life after graduation, skydiving, Black Friday shopping and travelling.

This episode was hosted by Jareliz Diaz and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.