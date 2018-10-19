This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 21, 2018.

For the news, we covered UConn joining the University Climate Change Coalition, a meditation series hosted by the Health and Wellness Center, a mental health first aid class and Hurricane Florence in Connecticut.

This episode featured our first news package which was covered by WHUS News Correspondent Kara Murray. It was on “The Office” actress Angela Kinsey’s visit to UConn.

Associate News Editor of the Daily Campus Anna Zarra Aldrich joined us in the studio as our guest this week. We talked about the view of the media from society in today’s age.

This episode was hosted by Sarah Al-Arshani and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.