This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 14, 2018.

For the news, we covered the work on changing bus transportation and parking policies by students, the resignation of the department head for UConn’s Operations and Information Management, regional students living on Storrs campus, UConn’s national university ranking and the lack of availability with some textbooks at UConn.

WHUS General Manager Amanada Minicucci and News Director Daniela Doncel joined us in the studio to discuss all things transportation from the student concern around the bus lines at UConn to scooters making a comeback.

This episode was hosted by LJ Karam and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.