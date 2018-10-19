This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 7, 2018.

For the news, we covered students’ concerns about transportation on campus, how students are preparing for the midterm elections, a film screening hosted by UConn Youth for Socialist Action, the end of heat waves around the area and the fall involvement fair.

News Director Daniela Doncel joined us in the studio as our guest this week. We talked about her plans after college, her fantasy novel and her work as the news director at WHUS Radio.

This episode was hosted by Kara Murray and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.