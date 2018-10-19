This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on August 31, 2018.

For the news, we covered Former FBI Director James Comey coming to UConn, the new class of 2022, UConn President’s announcement of stepping down from her position and the student’s disapproval of the bus transportation and parking at Storrs, CT.

USG President Ama Appiah joined us in the studio as our guest this week. We touched on her position as president, the issues students have on campus and how to handle stress being a student leader.

This episode was hosted and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.