This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 12, 2018. It is the first Husky Nation News episode to be live on the air.

For the news, we covered journalist Maria Hinojosa visiting UConn for Hispanic Heritage Month, Mental Illness Awareness week, Connecticut’s ban on bump stocks and the closure of Jim Calhoun Way until summer of 2020.

Our featured news package covered news of what it is going on in the United States, reported by UCTV news anchors Amanda Cabral and Sarah Maddox.

WHUS DJ Ally Urban and WHUS News Director Daniela Doncel joined us in the studio this week. We talked about the importance of college radio, music preferences and Halloween costumes.

This episode was hosted by Kara Murray and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.