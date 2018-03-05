Today I discussed back pain. Ow! Why it happens, and how, and the different conditions that cause it. I talked about core exercises that I do to prevent it. Also ergonomics in the office. And great supplements! Magnesium, esterified fatty acids, fish oil, collagen, curcumin, ginger, bromelain. Also, making sure to stay hydrated! That can help ANY muscle pain. And don’t forget the hands-on practitioners: chiropractor, massage therapist, acupuncturist, physical therapist! NOTHING like good physical medicine.