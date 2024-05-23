Black & Bold Episode 24: The Black Experience (Part 1) NaShawn Livingston May 23, 2024 Black & Bold, Entertainment, Featured, Podcasts, Talk Black & Bold Black & Bold Episode 24: The Black Experience (Part 1) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Subscribe Share RSS Feed Share Link Embed This week, we finally discuss a topic related to our namesake: our experiences as black men and black students at UConn. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Δ
