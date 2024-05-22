Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 396 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 396 May 22nd 2024. Ron’s Rant: The Blow By Cyclist. You know who you are, the overly competitive show offs who are so self absorbed with their own ride that they have to blow by you rather than taking a minute out of their ride to chat with you before continuing their ride. On a positive side: May is still Bike Month! Bicycles on Main Wethersfield! Giro is Here!!! 15 stages down, Rest day today. Whew! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to remove the rear wheel and put it back on. Content: Ron explains the “bow by”. Heroic, Classic performances in this years. Tadej Pogačar stuns on Mottolino ascent to win Queen stage 15. 6:41 Really? Congressman Earl Blumenauer (Ore.) has got you the cyclist on his mind. Headlines Put People Over Parking ? Events and Finishing Points.