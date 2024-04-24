Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 439: Statin-Induced Myopathy in Athletes, Post-Exertional Malaise Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we talked more specifically about statin- and cholesterol-lowering medication induced myopathy. Ron is only a tiny bit better but still can’t ride his bike outdoors. We talked about studies showing that athletes and people of lower body habitus tend to have more bad reactions to cholesterol lowering medications. My hypothesis is that doctors often don’t dial in lower doses for these people, that they’re using the same doses they would for larger people. We’re still helping Ron with various natural medicine supplements. We also talked about post-exertional malaise: how it’s a feature of chronic fatigue syndrome and other illnesses like autoimmunity, long COVID, and tick borne illness, and how to circumvent it Adaptogen herbs help too! We got started on the use of shilajit and will pick up on that next week.