Stripping it Back at Spring Fling: Momma Plays an Acoustic Set at WHUS’ Annual Concert

L.A. based, indie rock band, Momma, joined WHUS Radio for an acoustic set at their annual Spring Fling concert, Saturday, March 23. The duo, traditionally a trio, were accompanied by indie alternative band Teethe as well as UConn’s very own Ruby Leftstep, winners of the Battle of the Bands that was hosted earlier this year.

Check out photos from the Event! Photographs taken and edited by WHUS’ Multimedia Committee.